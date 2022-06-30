Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.36.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

