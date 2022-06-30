Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 1,658 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56.

