iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 176,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,084,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

