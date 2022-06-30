Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $172,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

