Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,156,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 878,232 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 2,248,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

