Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 223 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

