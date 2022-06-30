Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

