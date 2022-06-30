Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $349.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

