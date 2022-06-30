Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

