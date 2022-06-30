Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,616 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Edison International by 818.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

