Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

