NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Lessened by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

