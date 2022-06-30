20,497 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,583,000 after acquiring an additional 386,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

