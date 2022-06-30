Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Position Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.06.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Affirm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

