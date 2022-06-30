Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

NYSE:BABA opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $314.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $228.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

