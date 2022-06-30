Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Increases By 2,050.0%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of CGEI opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. CGE Energy has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
CGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
