Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 37,860 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,860 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

