Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,062 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 75,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

