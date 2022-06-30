89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 89bio to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of ETNB opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 89bio by 294.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 312,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 97.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 178,005 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 477.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

