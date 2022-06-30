Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $237.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.94 and its 200 day moving average is $234.24.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

