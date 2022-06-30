Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Position Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 418.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 945,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 224,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

