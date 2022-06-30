The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Manitowoc worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MTW opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $27.37.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.