TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,207 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -249.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

