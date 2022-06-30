268,800 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 268,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

