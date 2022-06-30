TCW Group Inc. Buys 38,909 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,845 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coty by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,011 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,222,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,838 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,879,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,238,000 after purchasing an additional 788,463 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

