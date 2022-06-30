Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stake Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arcosa worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after buying an additional 160,124 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 12,734.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

