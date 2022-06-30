TCW Group Inc. Buys 8,830 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 650,465 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,835 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $263,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $936,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,941 shares of company stock worth $344,389 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

