TCW Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,150,000. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,805,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,521,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 573,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $23,364,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $37.83 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

