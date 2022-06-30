Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,516.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,438 shares of company stock worth $5,682,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.83 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

