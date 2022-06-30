TCW Group Inc. Decreases Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,957 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $91,853,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,238,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,214,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 505,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 910,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 331,605 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 131.12 and a beta of 1.58. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $47.68.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,776 shares in the company, valued at $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.