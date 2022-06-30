Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,670.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 129.3% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

