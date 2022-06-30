TCW Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NetEase by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

NTES stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

