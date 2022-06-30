TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB stock opened at $182.13 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $235.61.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.75.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

