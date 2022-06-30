DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 10,255 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $684,726.35.

On Friday, May 20th, Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $583,970.52.

On Monday, April 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $67.42 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 11.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,866,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,262,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in DoorDash by 33.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DoorDash by 112.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,695,000 after purchasing an additional 486,965 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DoorDash by 834.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 126,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

