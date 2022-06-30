Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 192,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $93.30 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.