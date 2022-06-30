TCW Group Inc. Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.31% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Woodmark by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $82.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.45 million, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.97.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

