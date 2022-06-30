Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ING Groep by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.91) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.60) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

