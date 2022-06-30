Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $237,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

