The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Buckle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 72.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Buckle by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Buckle by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

