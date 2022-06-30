UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

NYSE:UNH opened at $515.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $483.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

