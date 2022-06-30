ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $181,000 in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

GTES stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

