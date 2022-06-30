ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Natura &Co by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCO stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

