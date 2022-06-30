ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,575 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abcam were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ABCM stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

