Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Eastman Kodak worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $3,710,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $373.29 million, a P/E ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 4.82. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

