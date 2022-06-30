Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $535.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

