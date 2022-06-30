ARK Investment Management LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

EMN opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

