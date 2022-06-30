Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,904,000 after acquiring an additional 596,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,596,000 after acquiring an additional 369,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

