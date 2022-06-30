Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in ASML by 61.5% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in ASML by 13.0% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $484.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $541.38 and its 200-day moving average is $632.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $461.85 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

