LVZ Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $205,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.6% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tesla by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $72,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $761.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $891.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

