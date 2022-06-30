KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 10,474 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,474 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.